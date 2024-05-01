Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.9 %
FSI stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.58. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

