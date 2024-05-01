Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.56 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.