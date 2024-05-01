Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
