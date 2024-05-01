Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

