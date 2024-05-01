Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

