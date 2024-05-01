Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lowered by Analyst

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

TSE PIF opened at C$11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57.

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.58%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

