Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.78. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.