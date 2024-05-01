Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

