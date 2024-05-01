Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 20.3 %

ABEO stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,758 shares of company stock valued at $102,237 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

