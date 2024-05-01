FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Vistra has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

