United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.