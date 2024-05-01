Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

ASO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

