Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

