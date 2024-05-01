Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
