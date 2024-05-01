Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.