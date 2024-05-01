FTI Consulting, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

FCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of FCN opened at $213.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.99.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

