Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.40. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.61.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
