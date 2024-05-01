Brokers Issue Forecasts for M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MHO opened at $116.22 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.