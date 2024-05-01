AXT (AXTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 1.0 %

AXTI stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.