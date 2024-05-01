Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

