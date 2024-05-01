StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.20. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

