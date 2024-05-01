Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

AMIGY opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.