BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTSG. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

