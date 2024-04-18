Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 1,601,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$28.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$34.97.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.