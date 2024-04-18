Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 1,601,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$28.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$34.97.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- Stock Average Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.