Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Xperi Stock Down 1.5 %

XPER opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.76. Xperi has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

