Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.25. 228,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 960,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

