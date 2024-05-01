Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

