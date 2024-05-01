CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

CEMEX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

