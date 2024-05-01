Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

MGX stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

