Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $4,250,174.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,770,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,770,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

