Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics
Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.