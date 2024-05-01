Analysts Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 13.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $45,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.