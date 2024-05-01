Analysts Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.
PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSNY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 13.0 %
Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.