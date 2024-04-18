Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

