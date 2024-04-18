Slow Capital Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WY opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

