Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.40 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.