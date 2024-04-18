Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 772,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,062. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

