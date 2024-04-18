HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,479 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,064,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

