iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $110.18. 49,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,054. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

