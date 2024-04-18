HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $73.42. 1,071,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.