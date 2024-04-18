Arista Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,340 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 1.14% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

