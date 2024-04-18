Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.01 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $918,835.66 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00054708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,876,703 coins and its circulating supply is 75,876,003 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

