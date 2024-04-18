HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,439. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

