Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

