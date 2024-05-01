NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.410 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.