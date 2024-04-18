Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.98. 17,873,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,172,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

