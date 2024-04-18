CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 3,561,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,806,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

