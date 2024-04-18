Pacific Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,326 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,211. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

