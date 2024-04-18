SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.87. 771,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.