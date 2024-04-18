Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 483,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,774. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

