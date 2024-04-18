Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.94. 396,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,384. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

