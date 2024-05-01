International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.

IPCFF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354. International Petroleum has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

