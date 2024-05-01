International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
IPCFF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354. International Petroleum has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.
About International Petroleum
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.