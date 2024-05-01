Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLDCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

