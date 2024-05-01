Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.5 %
HLDCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Land Development
- About the Markup Calculator
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.