Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.3891 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

